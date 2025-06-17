Fund L.P. Forager Acquires 12,246 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager bought 12,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $355,746.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,052,715 shares in the company, valued at $30,581,370.75. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Wednesday, June 11th, Fund L.P. Forager bought 24 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $697.20.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager acquired 12,754 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $359,662.80.

On Monday, June 9th, Fund L.P. Forager acquired 11,058 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.73 per share, with a total value of $306,638.34.

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 44.42 and a quick ratio of 44.42.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $152.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Regional Management from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regional Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,899.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.