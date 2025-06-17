Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Director Purchases C$5,179,392.31 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Director John Paulson purchased 754,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,179,392.31.

John Paulson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, John Paulson purchased 502,688 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,739,596.57.

On Wednesday, June 11th, John Paulson purchased 514,549 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,666,881.99.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BHC opened at C$8.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.08. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,831.94.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

