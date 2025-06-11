Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $7.55 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $70.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.