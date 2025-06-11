Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates AQST FY2026 Earnings

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $355.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 713.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

