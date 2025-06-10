iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $562.65 and its 200 day moving average is $582.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

