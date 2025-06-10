Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 122.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,708 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 570.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

