VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 146,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 208,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 81,254 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

