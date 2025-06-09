Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $93.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

