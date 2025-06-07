Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 239.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

