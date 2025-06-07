Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Lifted by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

