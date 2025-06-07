Vest Financial LLC Sells 995,112 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Vest Financial LLC lessened its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 91.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 995,112 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Radian Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Radian Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Radian Group by 735.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,768.10. The trade was a 68.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,479.92. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

