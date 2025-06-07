Vest Financial LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,166,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after buying an additional 99,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 463,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 81,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Andersons by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.76. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $55.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Andersons

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.