Breakwater Capital Group Has $332,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,175,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

