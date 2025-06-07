16,428 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,016,000 after purchasing an additional 891,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $143,475,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1,499.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,375,000 after buying an additional 322,608 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 20,818.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,290,000 after acquiring an additional 306,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,365,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 target price on shares of Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $203.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.31. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.