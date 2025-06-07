Vest Financial LLC Purchases 18,308 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 77.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,885,000 after purchasing an additional 118,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after buying an additional 143,189 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 998,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,801,000 after buying an additional 104,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after buying an additional 253,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares in the company, valued at $119,504,480.40. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

