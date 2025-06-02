Top Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 1st

Zscaler, RTX, American Airlines Group, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that provide air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Their market value tends to fluctuate with factors like fuel prices, passenger demand, labor costs, and broader economic conditions. Investing in airline stocks offers exposure to the aviation sector’s cyclical dynamics and growth potential tied to global travel trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $22.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.03. 9,940,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,319. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,195,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,384. The stock has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average is $125.12.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock remained flat at $11.40 during trading hours on Friday. 62,887,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,235,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. 19,813,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201,264. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

United Airlines stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. 7,485,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,918. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

