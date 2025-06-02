Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,124,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aflac were worth $124,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 12,313.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Aflac by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,683 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $7,609,382. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.93.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $103.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.46 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

