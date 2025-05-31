Rothschild Investment LLC Has $21.83 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $185.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.20 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average of $186.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

