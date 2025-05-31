New Hampshire Trust Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after buying an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $367.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.92 and a 200-day moving average of $386.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.93 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.