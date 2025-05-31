Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.63, but opened at $37.32. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 1,007,940 shares.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $15,845,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $5,681,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000.
About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.