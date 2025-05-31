Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Up 28.6% – Still a Buy?

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 541,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 589% from the average session volume of 78,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.

