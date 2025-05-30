S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 421 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.