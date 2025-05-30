Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 263,653 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 269,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 199,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

