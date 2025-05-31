BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,088 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,886,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Shares of JNJ opened at $154.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

