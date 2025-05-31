Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

