Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJR. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1271 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

