Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navalign LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 122,564 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

