Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $106.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,155 shares of company stock valued at $19,556,047. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

