Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.62. 489,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 815,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the first quarter worth about $164,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

