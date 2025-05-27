Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.85. Approximately 399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34.

Get Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 2.33% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.