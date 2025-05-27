PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $49.90. 46,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 82,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMU. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

