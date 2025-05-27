Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 4,619 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after purchasing an additional 464,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,565,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.