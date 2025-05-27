ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. 13,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.
ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.
