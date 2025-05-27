Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) PT at $152.20

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ingredion by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.43. Ingredion has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

