Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Motco grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

