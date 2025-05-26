Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,816 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $158,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $713.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $676.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $789.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $803.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

