Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,505 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

