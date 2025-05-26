Top Shipping Stocks To Watch Today – May 25th

Shopify, Blackstone, and United Parcel Service are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the maritime transport industry, including container carriers, bulk freighters, tankers and logistics providers. Investors in shipping stocks gain exposure to global trade volumes, freight rates and vessel utilization, which can be influenced by economic cycles, fuel costs and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.51. 5,996,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.23. 2,608,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.44. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

UPS stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,937. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33.

