ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 270.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ASML by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $732.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $686.48 and a 200-day moving average of $706.23.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

