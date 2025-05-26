Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is REAP Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

REAP Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of REAP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $285.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

