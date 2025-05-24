Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $567.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.42.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

