Columbia River Financial Group LLC Takes $842,000 Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 23.6%

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

