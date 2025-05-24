CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

CVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday, May 5th.

CVR Energy stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.28 and a beta of 1.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 244,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,934,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,107,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,316,637.58. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,641,760 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,557. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,181,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 238,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 111,114 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 207,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

