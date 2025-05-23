Novem Group Acquires New Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,834,000. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,633,000. Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,746,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,803.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.65. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

