Css LLC Il Has $341,000 Stake in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 0.38% of The Korea Fund worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 41,171 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 640,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Stock Down 1.1%

KF opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

