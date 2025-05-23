CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Increases Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a 174.5% increase from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.41.
CK Infrastructure Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CKISY opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. CK Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $39.22.
