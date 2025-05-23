CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Increases Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a 174.5% increase from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.41.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CKISY opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. CK Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $39.22.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

About CK Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.