Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 632.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,372 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 237,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120,158 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 2,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,770. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $161.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.75.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

