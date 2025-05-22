Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $274,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 538,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $389.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.94 and a 200-day moving average of $380.73. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

