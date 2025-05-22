Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 10,055 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hub Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 803.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Hub Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.68.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.