Twinbeech Capital LP Reduces Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,944 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 76,207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 29,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.39. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

